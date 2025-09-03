Guardians' Joey Cantillo: Summoned ahead of start
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Guardians recalled Cantillo from Triple-A Columbus ahead of his scheduled start Wednesday in Boston.
The left-hander has offered a mixed bag with the Guardians this season, posting a 3.93 ERA and 80:36 K:BB over 66.1 frames covering eight starts and 21 relief appearances. The Guardians haven't indicated whether Cantillo's appointment to the rotation will be a permanent one, as his performance against the Red Sox may play a big part in determining whether he makes additional starts, gets moved to the bullpen or optioned back to Triple-A.
