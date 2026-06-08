Guardians' Joey Cantillo: Tagged for seven runs vs. Texas

Cantillo (4-3) took the loss Sunday against Texas, surrendering seven runs on nine hits and two walks while striking out seven across five innings.

Three home runs in five innings did Cantillo in, negating an otherwise solid seven-strikeout effort. He has now allowed at least four runs in four of his last five starts. His walk rate has been a concern all season, sitting at 4.84 BB/9, and the combination of free passes and elevated contact is a dangerous cocktail against a lineup with legitimate power. Cantillo now owns a 4.57 ERA, 1.51 WHIP and 63:36 K:BB across 67 innings and is set to face Detroit at home next weekend.