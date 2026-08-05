Guardians' Joey Cantillo: Tagged with loss against NYM

Cantillo (8-7) took the loss against the Mets on Tuesday, allowing five runs (two earned) on seven hits and two walks while striking out five across five innings.

It was a bit of a tough-luck loss for Cantillo, given that the three-home run he yielded to Luis Torrens in the second inning would not have happened had it not been for a throwing error by Gabriel Arias to keep the frame alive. Cantillo has taken the loss in three of his last four outings, with his last quality start taking place June 26 against the Mariners. He'll take a 3.87 ERA and 1.47 WHIP over 118.2 innings into his next start, which is lined up for this weekend on the road against the White Sox.