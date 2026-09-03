Cantillo (9-8) took the loss against the Blue Jays on Wednesday, allowing nine runs (four earned) on nine hits and two walks while striking out six across 5.1 innings.

Luck was not on Cantillo's side Wednesday, as a throwing error by Angel Genao in the second inning led to the Blue Jays scoring five runs in the frame, capped off by a three-run homer from Vladimir Guerrero. Cantillo finished his outing with nine whiffs and seven groundouts while tossing 102 pitches (66 strikes), and he has recorded at least five strikeouts in five of his last seven outings. He'll take a 3.81 ERA and 1.48 WHIP over 141.2 innings into his next start, which is lined up for next week against the Orioles at Camden Yards in what projects to be a two-week start for Cantillo.