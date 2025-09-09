Oakie has 22 strikeouts over 9.1 scoreless innings in his last two starts for Single-A Lynchburg.

Oakie has raised his stock as much as any lower-level prospect over the past few weeks, as he has shown monster stuff at the end of an up and down season. His upper-90s fastball can be borderline unhittable when he's locating it and he compliments it with a plus hard slider. He received a $2 million bonus after the Guardians selected him with the No. 84 overall pick last year. Oakie has a 14 percent walk rate and 1.53 WHIP on the year, so there is plenty of reliever risk to go with a sky-high ceiling if he can stay healthy and continue refining his craft. He doesn't turn 20 until May.