Means (elbow) is expected to begin throwing bullpen sessions at some point this month, MLB.com reports.

As of April 30, Means had been responding well since starting up his throwing program, and he had increased his throwing distance off flat ground to 120 feet. Assuming he's avoided any setbacks in his recovery from Tommy John surgery over the ensuing two weeks, he could take the next step forward in the rehab process by getting back on the mound. Means still has multiple checkpoints to hit, but a late-season return from the 60-day injured list remains a possibility for the veteran lefty.