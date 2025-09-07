Means (elbow) struck out three and allowed five earned runs on six hits and two walks over 4.1 innings in a rehab start Sunday with Triple-A Columbus.

Means had originally lined up to make the fifth start of his rehab assignment Friday with Columbus, but after falling ill, he ended up being pushed back a couple of days in the pitching schedule. The additional time off didn't prove beneficial for Means, who got stretched out to 72 pitches but wasn't particularly effective, as he surrendered four extra-base hits. The southpaw will presumably make at least one more rehab start with Columbus during the upcoming week before potentially returning from the 60-day injured list to make his Guardians debut in the second half of September.