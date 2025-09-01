Means (elbow) allowed one unearned run on two hits and two walks while striking out four over four innings in a rehab start for Triple-A Columbus on Sunday.

Making his fourth rehab start and second in a row with Columbus, Means tossed 58 pitches (37 strikes). The left-hander is on track to return from the 60-day injured list at some point in September, though Means will likely need one or two more outings in the minors to build up his pitch count before the Guardians consider him for a spot in the rotation. Per Tim Stebbins of MLB.com, Cleveland 's brass has discussed moving to a six-man rotation in September, as the team facing a taxing schedule that includes a stretch of 17 games in 17 days.