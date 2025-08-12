Means (elbow) threw two innings in a bridge game at the Guardians' training complex in Goodyear (Ariz.) on Saturday, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports. "[He] pitched really well but [he also] felt great, so that's a really good sign," Guardians manager Stephen Vogt said.

A "bridge game" is one played between the end of the rookie-level Arizona Complex League season and the start of the Arizona Fall League season. The activity marked Means' first game action since undergoing Tommy John surgery in June of 2024. Cleveland inked the left-hander this spring to a one-year deal with a team option for 2026. The possibility exists that Means could throw for the Guardians in September. He's undergoing an evaluation by the team's training staff following the outing, and if all goes well, Means could join a minor-league affiliate on a rehab assignment.