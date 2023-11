The Guardians added Rodriguez to their 40-man roster Friday, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.

Rodriguez slashed .286/.368/.529 with 29 home runs and 88 RBI between Double-A Akron and Triple-A Columbus in 2023. The slugging outfield prospect will likely return to Triple-A to begin next season, but he could ascend to the big leagues quickly if he continues to light up minor-league pitchers.