Rodriguez went 1-for-4 with two RBI in Wednesday's 4-2 win over Houston.

The 25-year-old righty-hitting outfielder drew the start versus southpaw Brandon Walter, and he enjoyed his first multi-RBI game of the season. With Lane Thomas (foot) on the injured list, the Guardians do have some extra reps to fill in the outfield for the time being. That said, Rodriguez has plenty of work to do if he wants to earn more playing time -- he's slashing a pitiful .152/.204/.239 with three home runs, two doubles, one triple and three RBI over 49 plate appearances.