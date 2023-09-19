Rodriguez is hitting .285 with 10 home runs and a 33.5 percent strikeout rate in 42 games since getting promoted to Triple-A Columbus.

A prospect of note several years ago, Rodriguez has put himself back on the radar this year after underwhelming (79 wRC+) at an age-appropriate level (Double-A) in 2022. Given that Rodriguez is destined for right field, the bar for him to clear against big-league pitching will be high, but he hit 28 homers with a .288 average and a .369 OBP while registering an elite 35.2 percent hard-hit rate across Double-A and Triple-A this year. He will need to be added to the 40-man roster this offseason if the Guardians want to protect him from the Rule 5 draft heading into his age-24 season.