Ramirez went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader sweep of the Twins.

The switch-hitting superstar provided the first run of the day when he took Joe Ryan deep in the first inning of the matinee, kicking off a combined 14-0 shellacking by the Guardians. The long ball was the 30th of the season for Ramirez -- the fourth time in his career he's reached that milestone, and the third time he's produced a 30-30 campaign. He's been a big part of the team's late playoff push, and over his last 17 games including the nightcap, Ramirez is slashing .313/.405/.625 with 11 of his 20 hits going for extra bases (six doubles, one triple, four homers).