Guardians manager Stephen Vogt has talked to Ramirez about being used at both the second and third spots in the lineup at times this season, Paul Hoynes of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Ramirez has typically been the three hole hitter for Cleveland, although he did bat second down the stretch last season. Andres Gimenez would seem to be the most likely candidate to hit second on days Ramirez is batting third, while Josh Naylor should regularly follow Ramirez in the batting order.