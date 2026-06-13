Guardians' Jose Ramirez: Fractures wrist on Saturday

Cleveland announced that Ramirez has a left hamate bone fracture on Saturday, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.

Ramirez was taken out of Saturday's ball game against Detroit in the sixth inning with what is now determined to be a left hamate bone fracture. The 33-year-old was slashing .238/.339/.415 in 310 plate appearances this campaign, well below his career averages of .278/.352/.500. The Guardians have yet to determine who will replace Ramirez on the active roster, but look for David Fry and Daniel Schneemann to get more playing time at third base in his absence.