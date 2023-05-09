Ramirez went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's 6-2 loss against the Tigers.
Ramirez opened the scoring by grounding into a double-play in the first inning, but he wasn't credited with an RBI. His fourth home run of the season came in the fourth and cut Detroit's lead to 4-2, but he was retired his next two times up, including in the sixth when he accounted for the game-tying run. Ramirez has hit safely in seven straight games and is currently slashing .281/.361/.452 across 35 outings (155 plate appearances). Given his standards, the third baseman is struggling in the power department to start the year, but he has more walks (18) than strikeouts (13), which suggests the power numbers will come eventually.
