Ramirez went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 5-1 loss to the Diamondbacks.

Ramirez was the only Guardian to log multiple hits in the contest. It's his sixth multi-hit effort during his nine-game hitting streak, a span in which he's gone 18-for-39 (.462) with five homers and 11 RBI. The third baseman's recent surge has him up to a .292/.359/.510 with 11 long balls, 41 RBI, 40 runs scored, six stolen bases, 19 doubles and two triples through 65 contests overall. While there was little wrong with his start to the season, this is much more like the level of production Ramirez is known for.