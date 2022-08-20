Ramirez went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, an additional run scored and a walk in Friday's 5-2 win over the White Sox.

Ramirez's power has largely been absent in August -- he has two home runs and three doubles through 18 contests this month. He's started to pick up the pace with run production again, logging at least one RBI in six of his last eight games. The superstar third baseman has a .283/.354/.542 slash line with 23 homers, 99 RBI, 67 runs scored and 14 stolen bases through 115 contests this year.