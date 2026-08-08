Skip to Main Content
SportsMlb
Baseball
ChevronDown

Guardians' Jose Ramirez: Out of lineup Saturday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

Ramirez isn't starting for Cleveland versus the White Sox on Saturday, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.

Ramirez didn't start Tuesday or Wednesday due to a sore left hand, but he returned to the lineup Thursday and Friday, going 2-for-7 with two walks, four runs and a stolen base over the pair of contests. It's not immediately clear if his absence Saturday is due to continued soreness or if it's just a rest day. Angel Genao is starting at third base in Ramirez's stead, while Chase DeLauter is serving as the DH.

Add CBS Sports on Google

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!