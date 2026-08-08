Guardians' Jose Ramirez: Out of lineup Saturday

Ramirez isn't starting for Cleveland versus the White Sox on Saturday, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.

Ramirez didn't start Tuesday or Wednesday due to a sore left hand, but he returned to the lineup Thursday and Friday, going 2-for-7 with two walks, four runs and a stolen base over the pair of contests. It's not immediately clear if his absence Saturday is due to continued soreness or if it's just a rest day. Angel Genao is starting at third base in Ramirez's stead, while Chase DeLauter is serving as the DH.