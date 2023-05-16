Ramirez was placed on the bereavement list Tuesday, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.
Ramirez can miss up to seven days while he tends to much more important matters. Brayan Rocchio was called up from Triple-A Columbus in a corresponding move.
