Guardians' Jose Ramirez: Records homer, steal in victory

Ramirez went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, an additional run, two walks and a stolen base in a 6-0 win against the Rangers on Saturday.

Ramirez opened the scoring with a solo homer in the fourth inning and added a walk, a stolen base and a run one frame later. It was the fourth time this season that the veteran third baseman has gone deep and swiped a bag in the same game, and two of those performances have come over his past four contests. Ramirez's power numbers are a bit down this season -- he has 10 homers through 66 contests -- but he's been as productive a base-stealer as ever, as he's tied for first in the majors with 23 thefts. He's on pace to easily surpass his career-best mark of 44 stolen bases, which he established last year.