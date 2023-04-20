Ramirez went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Tigers.
His sixth-inning shot off Spencer Turnbull gave the Guardians their only offense on the afternoon, but it proved to be enough. It's Ramirez's second homer of the season, both of which have come in the last five games, but despite the early power outage he's batting a solid ,270 (20-for-74) with four steals, 10 runs and 12 RBI through 19 contests.
More News
-
Guardians' Jose Ramirez: Ends power drought•
-
Guardians' Jose Ramirez: Nabs steal as hitting streak ends•
-
Guardians' Jose Ramirez: On base three times•
-
Guardians' Jose Ramirez: Reaches base four times•
-
Guardians' Jose Ramirez: Nabs first steal•
-
Guardians' Jose Ramirez: Fine work in spring games•