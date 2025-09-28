Ramirez went 2-for-5 with three steals in Sunday's 9-8 extra-inning win against the Rangers.

Ramirez drew the start at designated hitter and tallied three stolen bases in a contest for the third time this season. The Cleveland star pilfered both second and third off Texas starter Patrick Corbin in the third before tallying his last steal off Jose Corniell in the ninth. Ramirez wraps another stellar fantasy season in which he reached the 30-homer/40-steal mark for the second consecutive campaign and slashed .282/.360/.503 with 103 runs and 85 RBI in 667 plate appearances.