Ramirez went 2-for-4 with a run scored and two stolen bases in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Yankees.

It's the first time since May 12 that Ramirez has pilfered multiple bags in a game. He's been scorching hot at the plate of late, rapping out multiple hits in nine of his last 12 games while slashing .449/.491/.673 with two homers, four steals, six RBI and 12 runs.