Guardians' Jose Ramirez: Swipes two bags in matinee

Ramirez went 2-for-5 with two runs scored and two stolen bases in the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Reds.

The star third baseman produced a run nearly single-handedly in the fifth inning of an eventual 6-5 win for Cleveland, reaching on a one-out single, swiping second and third off the battery of Chase Burns and Tyler Stephenson, and then coming home on a Chase DeLauter sacrifice fly. Ramirez is up to 26 steals on the season in just 78 games, and after an 0-for-4 showing in the nightcap, he carries a .235/.332/.399 slash line with 10 homers, 35 RBI and 45 runs.