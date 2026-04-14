Guardians' Jose Ramirez: Swipes two bags in victory
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ramirez went 2-for-4 with a double, a walk, a run and two stolen bases Monday in a 9-3 win against the Cardinals.
Ramirez helped generate a run in the fourth inning when he walked, stole second base and came home on a single. The star third baseman added another theft following a single in the fifth. Ramirez began the campaign hitting .133 through his first 12 games, but he seems to be turning things around. Over his past five contests, he has gone 7-for-20 (.350 batting average) with two doubles, a homer, two RBI, four walks and five steals.
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