Ramirez went 1-for-3 with two stolen bases in Sunday's 5-3 loss to the White Sox.

Ramirez is now 16-for-20 on stolen-base attempts this season, with six steals coming in his last 16 games. The 30-year-old third-baseman has swung the bat well recently, boosting his slash line to .289/.361/.500 with 18 home runs, 67 runs scored and 65 RBI through 479 plate appearances this season. Though Ramirez is a must-start player even when he's in the midst of a slump, fantasy managers will have to keep close tabs on his status ahead of the Guardians' series opener with the Blue Jays on Monday. In Saturday's loss to the White Sox, Ramirez was ejected for exchanging punches with shortstop Tim Anderson, and both players seem likely to face suspensions as a result of the incident. Major League Baseball is expected to levy punishment at some point Monday.