Ramirez went 1-for-4 with a double, two RBI, two runs scored and a hit-by-pitch in Wednesday's 8-4 win over the Tigers.

Ramirez was plunked and scored the opening run in the third inning. The star third baseman then stepped up in an eighth-inning rally, with his two-run double being the go-ahead hit. He's struggled a bit in August, batting .242 with one home run, though he's added 14 RBI and six runs scored in 17 contests. For the season, Ramirez is slashing .281/.351/.534 with 22 homers, 98 RBI, 65 runs scored and 14 stolen bases through 493 plate appearances.