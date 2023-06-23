Bell went 1-for-4 with a solo homer in Thursday's 6-1 victory over the Athletics.

Bell jumped on the first pitch he saw in his second at-bat and absolutely destroyed the ball, sending it well beyond the stands in left field for his seventh home run of the season. The solo shot put the Guardians on the board and tied the game at 1-1 before the team went on to complete its three-game sweep of the A's. The designated hitter was on a 3-for-20 skid coming in (spanning six games), with no RBI or runs scored but now has three homers in his last nine games.