Naylor went 3-for-4 with a double in Friday's 3-0 loss to the White Sox.

Naylor accounted for half of the Guardians' hits in the shutout loss. While the first baseman has gone nine games without a home run, he's smacked three doubles and gone 10-for-34 (.294) in that span. For the season, he's maintained a .309/.349/.510 slash line with 15 homers, 79 RBI, 41 runs scored, 25 doubles and six stolen bases over 378 plate appearances in a breakout campaign.