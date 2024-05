Naylor went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the White Sox.

Naylor has homered three times over his last eight games and now has 10 long balls on the year. The first baseman is batting .259 (7-for-27) with a 5:4 BB:K through eight contests in May. His career high in homers is 20 from the 2022 campaign, but he's on pace to shatter that mark in 2024. He's slashing .277/.364/.562 with 29 RBI, 20 runs scored and two stolen bases over 36 games this season.