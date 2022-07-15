Naylor went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Tigers.
Naylor has gone deep three times in July, and he's up to 12 homers this year. His second-inning blast was ultimately all the Guardians needed in this win. Since the start of June, he's batting .261 (30-for-115), and he's seen fairly steady playing time at first base, though he occasionally sits in favor of Owen Miller. Naylor has a .273/.328/.500 slash line with 44 RBI, 27 runs scored, one stolen base and 13 doubles in 60 contests this year.