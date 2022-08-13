Naylor went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run in Friday's 8-0 win over the Blue Jays.
Naylor capped off a five-run third inning with his homer, his first since July 27. He's still made decent contact lately, going 7-for-28 (.250) across his last seven contests, though it's led to just three RBI, one run and a stolen base. The 25-year-old has a .271/.321/.485 slash line with 15 homers, 56 RBI, 33 runs scored, three stolen bases and 17 doubles through 318 plate appearances while regularly hitting in the middle of the Guardians' order.
