Naylor went 2-for-4 with a three-run homer in Saturday's 8-6 victory over the Angels.
Naylor hit a home run for the second straight game, taking right-hander Ryan Tepera deep for a three-run shot that scored Jose Ramirez and Tyler Freeman while giving the Guardians a 7-6 advantage in the eighth. Four of Naylor's five homers and all four of his doubles this season have come against right-handers, while he owns a measly .156/.206/.250 slash line against lefties. Due to his uneven splits, Naylor best serves as a matchup-based streaming option and daily fantasy value for those who want to chase home runs.