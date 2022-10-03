Naylor went 2-for-3 with a three-run home run in Sunday's 7-5 win over the Royals.
Naylor went yard in the second inning, and his homer gave the Guardians enough offense to withstand the Royals' pushback over the rest of the contest. Over his last eight games, Naylor's gone 6-for-30 (.200) with a homer, four RBI, three doubles and three runs scored. The 25-year-old's small slump has dropped his slash line to .254/.316/.449 with 20 long balls, 76 RBI, 46 runs scored, six stolen bases and 27 doubles in 121 games overall, and he's still seeing the majority of playing time at first base.