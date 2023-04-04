Naylor went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, an additional RBI and two walks in Monday's 12-11 extra-inning win over the Athletics.

Naylor is 6-for-17 with two homers and four RBI over five games this season. His walks Monday were his first free passes of the campaign. Naylor has hit fifth in the four contests he's started, three of which have come at first base. It looks like he can coexist with Josh Bell occupying the designated hitter role. The Guardians' ability to consistently get on base should provide plenty of chances for Naylor to rack up RBI.