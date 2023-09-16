Naylor went 4-for-5 with one double, three RBI and one run scored in Friday's victory over the Rangers.

Naylor struck out in his first at-bat but was perfect the rest of the night as he collected four more hits and three more RBI to raise his season totals to .312 and 91 respectively. Naylor is in the midst of a full-fledged breakout in his third big-league season as Friday marked the fourth time Naylor has had four hits in a game and the 12th time he's recorded at least three RBI this season. He's just short of the number of at-bats necessary to qualify for the American League batting title, but currently ranks behind only Corey Seager and Yandy Diaz in that department.