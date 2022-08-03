Naylor is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Diamondbacks.
With a southpaw (Tommy Henry) taking the hill for Arizona, the lefty-hitting Naylor will get a day off for the series finale. Owen Miller steps in at first base for Naylor, who returned from a three-game absence due to an ankle injury to start in the first two contests of the series with Arizona.
