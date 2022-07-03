Naylor went 4-for-8 with a solo home run across both halves of Saturday's doubleheader versus the Yankees.

Naylor's homer came in the second inning of the matinee, while his other three hits Saturday were singles. He's posted five multi-hit efforts in his last 15 games, batting .298 (17-for-57) in that span. For the season, the 25-year-old is up to a .273/.327/.495 slash line with 10 homers, 42 RBI, 23 runs scored, a stolen base and 13 doubles through 53 contests. He's still limited to the strong side of platoon at first base, but he's doing well with the playing time he's earned.