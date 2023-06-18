Naylor went 4-for-5 with a double, a stolen base, three RBI and a run scored in Sunday's 12-3 win over the Diamondbacks.

Naylor knocked in a run with three of his four hits, providing steady run production from the heart of the lineup. The 25-year-old has been one of the best Cleveland hitters in June, batting .387 (24-for-62) with 13 RBI and nine runs scored over 16 games this month. The surge has him up to a .288/.331/.450 slash line with 53 RBI, 25 runs scored, eight home runs and five steals through 63 contests. His career high in steals is six, a mark he shouldn't have much trouble besting this season.