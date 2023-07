Naylor went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run and two walks in Friday's 12-4 loss to the Rangers.

This was the third time Naylor's drawn multiple walks in a game this season. He hasn't needed free passes too often lately -- he's hitting .397 (29-for-73) with four homers, seven doubles and 16 RBI over his last 18 contests. For the season, he's up to an impressive .306/.349/.492 slash line with 12 long balls, 66 RBI, 34 runs scored, 19 doubles and five stolen bases through 80 games.