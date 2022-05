Naylor went 3-for-5 with two home runs, a double, eight RBI and a walk in Monday's 12-9 win over the White Sox.

Naylor drilled a grand slam off of Liam Hendriks to tie the game in the ninth inning before hitting a three-run, go-ahead home run in the 11th. The 24-year-old is up to eight extra-base hits and 21 RBI with a .338/.370/.574 slash line through 73 plate appearances. More regular playing time could be available for Naylor if his bat stays hot.