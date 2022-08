Naylor was replaced in the fourth inning due to an apparent ankle injury during Game 2 of Monday's doubleheader against the Tigers, Joe Noga of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Noga notes that Naylor appeared to tweak the ankle while fielding a grounder in the third inning, and he was out of the game by the fourth. He'll be labeled day-to-day until more information on his status comes to light.