Naylor was diagnosed Friday with a right oblique strain and is expected to miss 3-6 weeks, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.

Naylor has already been placed on the 10-day injured list, but his absence will last a lot longer than 10 days. He began experiencing tightness in his right side earlier this week, and an MRI taken Thursday revealed the strained oblique. David Fry could fill in as the Guardians' primary first baseman, with Gabriel Arias also an option.