Naylor has chosen not to play for Team Canada in the World Baseball Classic so as to not risk aggravating his surgically-repaired right ankle, Ryan Lewis of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Naylor had surgery on the ankle back in 2021 and aggravated it during that postseason. He also dealt with some lingering soreness in the ankle during the 2022 campaign. While the 25-year-old feels healthy now and is having a normal offseason, he's "still trying to make sure I'm fully recovered for this season" and has decided playing in the WBC is too risky. Naylor posted career highs with 20 home runs and a .771 OPS last season.