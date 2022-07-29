site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Guardians' Josh Naylor: Not in Friday's lineup
RotoWire Staff
Naylor isn't starting Friday against the Rays.
Naylor started the last six games and hit .308 with a home run, three doubles, three runs, two RBI and a stolen base. Owen Miller is taking over at first base and batting cleanup.
