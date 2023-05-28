site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Guardians' Josh Naylor: Out against southpaw
Naylor is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.
Naylor will get a day of rest with left-hander Jordan Montgomery getting the start for the Cardinals on Sunday. David Fry will hit eighth and play first base in Naylor's absence.
