Naylor is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Red Sox.

Franmil Reyes' recent return from the injured list looks like it has forced Naylor into a strict strong-side platoon role, after he had previously seen regular starts against both right- and left-handed pitching. With southpaw Rich Hill on the bump for the Red Sox on Sunday, the lefty-hitting Naylor will cede first base to the righty-hitting Owen Miller.