site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: guardians-josh-naylor-out-of-sundays-lineup | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Guardians' Josh Naylor: Out of Sunday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Naylor is not in Sunday's lineup against the Orioles.
Naylor is hitting .132/.214/.184 with zero home runs over his last 10 games. Owen Miller will start at first base while Richie Palacios starts at designated hitter.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 6 min read
Dan Schneier
• 4 min read