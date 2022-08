Naylor went 1-for-2 with a stolen base, a walk and a hit-by-pitch in Friday's 5-2 win over the White Sox.

Naylor worked the front end of a double steal with Andres Gimenez in the seventh inning as the Guardians tried to extend a rally. The theft is a good sign after Naylor missed time earlier this week with an ankle injury. The 25-year-old is up to four steals this season while adding a solid .275/.331/.480 slash line, 15 home runs, 57 RBI and 33 runs scored through 338 plate appearances.